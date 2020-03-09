Iranian cinematic works to be screened in Canada

Iranian animation 'Sink' directed by Mahboubeh Kalaei is to be screened at the festival.

The animation depicts the story of a man and a woman who appear from two cups of coffee which are left in a sink.

Also, the documentary 'Mannequins of Ghale Hasan Khan' directed by Sam Kalantari will go on screen at the event.

The festival will host other Iranian cinematic works, too.

The 38th edition of the FIFA is slated to be held during March 17-29 in Montreal and March 20-29 in Quebec City.

