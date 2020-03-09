Sino-Iranian combat with coronavirus through sharing experiences

According to IRNA, with the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, the issue has attracted worldwide attention, especially with the Chinese people, in addition to the Chinese government's support, ordinary people have also supported Iran in their own ways.

Chen Binin, PhD, who is the founder of the Chinese language group at Beijing University, says at first he only wanted to find 20 to 30 people to do it together, but that number quickly reached 200. He never thought this group would be welcomed so quickly.

He says the group now has activities which fall into 7 sections: gathering information in Chinese, translating, editing, producing video, producing images, broadcasting and advertising, and each doing their job.

Chen says all of these people work in different places, so we try to translate and publish these works from Chinese into Persian in our spare time.

9455**2050

