Mar 9, 2020, 6:01 PM
Supporting new innovations only way out of current economic situation

Tehran, March 9, IRNA - Vice President for Science and Technology said that most of the world's innovative activities have been flourished in the light of limitations and the only way out of the current economic situation in the country is to support new ideas and innovations.

All the innovations and creativity in the world are originated from limitations and from a small workshop," said Sourena Sattari on Monday at a ceremony at Tarbiat Modarres University's Science and Technology Park, noting that as long as there is no limitation, innovation will not take place.

He added that the economic situation in the country is such that the oil resources can no longer be relied on and a country with 34 million young people and many universities must use all its capacities for innovation without relying on oil.

Most knowledge-based companies have succeeded in building domestic equipment, such as making nano masks and disinfectants to make Iran unique in the biotechnology field, Sattari stated, noting that the same knowledge-based companies are also working to develop new drugs against the coronavirus.

