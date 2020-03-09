Indian festivals to host Iranian feature

The Iranian movie had earlier won awards in Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Carcassonne International Political Film Festival.

The movie narrates the story of the brother and sister-in-law of Abdolmalek Rigi, the former leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in the Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

With her movies 'Track 143' and 'When the Moon Was Full', Abyar crossed Iranian cinema borders and received the prestigious international awards.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish