Foreign nationals banned to enter Mehran border

He said in a meeting held themed 'Corona Prevention and Countering Committee'.

If foreign nationals also enter Mehran as pilgrims, they will be handed over to Iraqi officials in case their tests to be positive.

He added that city streets and public places disinfected by the municipality and the Health Network.

Qasemi also stated that the Mehran customs have been closed and that all the entrances to the city have been closed to non-native cars and truckers have unloaded and delivered their cargoes and no commute will be allowed to the further notice.

The governor of Mehran noted that 11 cases of corona suspects have been transferred from Mehran to Ilam and 151 citizens who have been in contact with suspects are under surveillance.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 2,134 people out of a total of 6566 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 194 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 734 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Some 49 deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, he added.

