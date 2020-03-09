Birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) observed across Pakistan

The day is observed on 13th Rajab, seventh month of the Islamic calendar in the entire Muslim world.

Followers of both Shia and Sunni sects of Islam in Pakistan started the celebrations for the day from last night.

Iranians living in Pakistan also celebrated the day at the Embassy and cultural consulates in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad and Rawalpindi.

Last night a ceremony was held in the Mosque at the embassy’s premises which was also attended by Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, staff of the embassy and their families.

On this day, Muslims around the world renew their commitment to the principles that Imam Ali (AS) exemplified, particularly the ethics of care, compassion, generosity, integrity, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, and service to others.

Imam Ali (AS) with his wisdom and foresightedness foiled all conspiracies being hatched against Muslim Ummah and laid down exemplary precedents for the faithful to lead an honorable life.

Religious experts on the occasion discussed personality of Imam Ali (AS) and his contributions towards Islam.

