50 foreign students provided with safe accommodation

Speaking to IRNA, Samad Haj Jabbari said since the outbreak of coronavirus, the number of non-Iranian students at Shahid Beheshti University have been minimized and they no longer stay at dormitories.

He added that the remaining students have been provided with safe and separate flats.

He noted that the accommodation was provided for 20 female and 30 male foreign students from Africa.

Meanwhile, head of the executive committee on preventive Measures against coronavirus outbreak Haj Jabari said that non-Iranian students had earlier been tested and they will also be tested again.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 2,134 people out of a total of 6566 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 194 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

