Iranian students condemns killing of Muslims in India

The students said in a statement that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other related Iranian officials and bodies must remind the Indian Government of the need to ensure safety of Muslim community of India.

Muslim people in India are being harassed and beaten under different unreasonable pretexts which are worrying fellow Muslims across the world, the statement said.

“We should hear outcry of fellow Muslims over oppression they are suffering from and take an action to save them,” it added.

India, which calls itself the land of peace, has today turned into the land of oppression, the statement said, regretting that everyone has kept silent in the face of this oppression.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on December 11, 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 by providing a path to Indian citizenship for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities, who had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. Muslims from those countries were not given such eligibility.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in over 18 countries have condemned violence against Muslims in India by holding demonstrations.

Protesters called for taking urgent actions against those behind the violence.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying the citizenship law.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message condemned the wave of violence against Muslims in India.

"For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India," he said adding: "We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail."

"Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," he noted.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish