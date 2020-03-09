Iran to produce test kits for COVID-19 soon

Mostafa Ghanei said that diagnosis is the most important part of treating coronavirus.

He added that coronavirus-affected people are now being tested by kits which have been bought by the World Health Organization, China and UNICEF.

The biotechnology development committee of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology invited knowledge-based companies to start making test kits, he noted.

From among 50 applicants, five firms have been selected and a contract has also been signed with them, Ghanei said.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 2,134 people out of a total of 6566 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 194 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 734 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Some 49 deaths were happened over the past 24 hours, he added.

