Pakistani columnist critical of OIC over sectarian violence in India targeting Muslims

Tanveer Qaiser Shahid in his article published in Urdu daily ‘Express’ on Monday said that the OIC has failed to take any practical step for the rights of Muslims around the world.

He said that whenever the oppressed Muslim nations faced tyranny and aggression the rulers of some Islamic countries did nothing, except issuing hollow statements.

The analyst hailed constructive and principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed nations of the world especially Tehran's recent policy on violence against Indian Muslims.

He added the silence of some Islamic countries on recent incidents against Muslims in India is problematic, however, the leadership of Iran especially the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have taken strong position on the issue.

The Pakistani columnist was of the view that OIC should have denounced aggression against Muslims in India.

He said brave Iranian leaders have always defended the rights of Muslims and, thankfully, there are still few rulers in the Muslim world whose heart beat for the oppressed Muslims.

Earlier, President of Pakistan and Prime Minister had thanked Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for expressing concerns on violence against Indian Muslims.

President Arif Alvi said in his tweet that Pakistan appreciates this response from Imam Khamenei and we agree that there must be a unified stance on this dangerous issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet said: I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution had condemned the killing of the Indian Muslims and said that the New Delhi Government has the duty to stop the extremist Hindus and the political parties that support them.

The Supreme Leader tweeted, "The hearts of the Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India."

“The government of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Muslims,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in a message condemned the wave of violence against Muslims in India.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi also supported the stance of Iranian Foreign Minister saying: Fully share the concerns expressed by my brother Mohammad Javad Zarif on safety and well-being of Indian Muslims facing naked violence from RSS mobs.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying citizenship law.

The unrest claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

