Olsztyn fans call on Iranian volleyball star: Stay with our team

Mohammad Mousavi, after years of playing in various Iranian volleyball teams, responded to one of his foreign offers and went to Poland's Indykpol AZS Olsztyn Volleyball team.

In his first season in European volleyball, the Iranian volleyball star had a brilliant performance in the Indykpol AZS Olsztyn Volleyball team and is currently in both the squad for the Polish Volleyball League and the top ranked player in scoring defense. Standing on the net.

Poland's Indykpol AZS Olsztyn Volleyball team supporters know that with the performance that Mousavi has shown this season, he is likely to get many tempting offers.

