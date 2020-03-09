Iran exports some 2m tons of commodities from Sistan-Baluchestan Province

Ayyoub Kord told IRNA that cement, CNG and hydrocarbon are the main export items of the province over the period mentioned above.

He said that the exports from the province shows a 27% increase compared to the same period last year when the province used to export some 1.56 million tons of commodities.

Mirjaveh was the leading border terminal of the province, with exports of some 1.1 million tons of commodities, registering an 80% growth in the eleven-month period, the official said.

He said that some 130,000 tons of commodities were also imported into the province via Mirjaveh border terminal, showing an 8% growth in comparison to the preceding period.

