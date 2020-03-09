Shamkhani, Iraqi president reiterate Tehran-Baghdad cooperation against terrorism

Both sides discussed ways of promoting bilateral relations in various fields for serving the interests of both nations.

Iraqi President's Media Office said in a statement that the two officials underlined the necessity to fight terrorism, extremism and supporting Iraqi efforts for preserving the country's sovereignty and security.

Barham Salih called for the two countries' cooperation on containing coronavirus to ensure safety of both the Iranian and Iraqi citizens.

Shamkhani, for his part, stressed Iran's stances in support of Iraq and its resolve to boost ties in all fields.

Based on the statement, both sides discussed latest regional and international developments and stressed the need for constructive dialogue to help end crises with the aim of de-escalation and restoration of security and peace in the region and the entire world community.

Shamkhani is currently on a visit to Baghdad at the head of a politico-security delegation since late Saturday.

