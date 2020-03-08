Shamkhani: Iran supports establishment of gov't favored by Iraqi people

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Iraqi head of the government advancing affairs, Adel Abdel-Mahdi, in Baghdad late on Sunday when he appreciated the Iraqi government and parliament's rapid reaction to the cowardly assassination of Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and approval of the law for exit of US military forces from the country.

Given the sensitive situation in Iraq and determining role of the country in securing stability in the region, Iran will support swift establishment of government intended by the Iraqi people, he said.

Information and news indicate that the axis of West, Hebrew, Arab are doing their best to block establishment of stability in Iraq, Shamkhani said.

He also hailed Iraqi popular forces and army's capabilities in ensuring securing without involvement of alien forces.

Iraqi forces have proved over the past years of fighting Takfiri terrorism that they can preserve security without reliance on foreign forces, Iranian official said.

One of the main necessities for developing cooperation is common enemies for the two free and resistant peoples of Iraq and Iran, Shamkhani said.

The security official also voiced Iran's readiness for sharing its experience with the Iraqi government for fighting coronavirus.

Abdel-Mahdi, for his part, said that the Iraqi nation and government achieved historic victory over terrorists after a protracted fighting.

He also appreciated Iran's sincere aid during the years of campaigning Takfiri terrorism.

"We favor involvement of Shia, Sunni and Kurds in running the country," he said, noting that all Iraqi political currents should stand united to help the country's progress and providing services to the public.

The US has complicated the situation in the region by withdrawing from the JCPOA and now it is mounting pressure on Iraq to cut ties with Iran, he said.

"Political geopolitics logic dictates that we use the capabilities of our neighbors to serve our national interests and security," Abdel-Mahdi said.

He also welcomed Iran's proposal to help Iraq fight coronavirus, saying that the countries need each other's assistance in such situations.

Meanwhile, Shamkhani told IRNA in Baghdad late on Sunday that Iraq's stability, public welfare is of paramount significance for Iran and it sees no reason for interfering in Iraq's internal affairs.

Iraqis are mature and brave enough to manage their own situation and do not need any intervention, he said.

He also recalled that he discussed regional developments and common interests both countries are pursuing under the current conditions with the Iraqi officials.

Continuing political and economic cooperation between the two countries and providing specialized aid to counter coronavirus were among the topics discussed during the meetings with the Iraqi officials.

Shamkhani also hailed common viewpoints of the two countries' officials regarding regional developments, saying outstanding issues including the agreement on President Rouhani's visit to Iraq was dealt with during the meetings.

