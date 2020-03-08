Turkey issues order on solving problem of Iranian trucks at joint border point

Pekcan said that the problem of Iranian trucks for commuting in Turkey borders with Bulgaria, Georgia and Greece have been solved.

She added that Iranian trucks received permission to use Mersin Port for loading.

Both sides agreed on signing health protocol for normalizing Iranian trucks’ commute.

In the wake of the phone conversation, problem of those trucks carrying perishable materials will be solved by tomorrow and the transit procedure will continue in line with health protocol.

Earlier, the managing director of Bazargan Customs Sadeq Namdar said 420 Turkish trucks which were stopped in Bazargan border retuned to Turkey.

He added that Bazargan border is located in Silk Road and over 45 countries in the world use it for transit.

Tukey even prevented from accepting its own nationals but after constructing mobile hospital at zero border point Turkey accepted them, he noted.

