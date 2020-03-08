Antiseptic production line launched in Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Hassan Saffarieh said the formula of the antiseptic liquid for hands and surfaces has been produced under World Health Organization’s recommendations.

The production line produces 10,000 liter antiseptic (5,000 liter by Medical Procurement Organization and 5,000 liter by Soha Pharma Company) every day, he added.

He noted that the liquid can be used for removing microbes and dirt from hands, tools and surfaces in houses, schools, restaurants, doctors’ offices, clinics and houses.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 2,134 people out of a total of 6566 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 194 have unfortunately succumbed to it.

