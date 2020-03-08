Intelligence forces arrest Jaish ul-Adl terrorist team in southern Iran

Speaking to reporters, Iranian official said 2 AK-47, 10 magazines and some equipment for making bomb were discovered in the operation.

Narouie has played role in various terrorist operations like attacking Nikshahr IRGC and killing to forces, detonating Khash-Zahedan bus and killing 27 IRGC staff and planting sonic bomb in front of Zahedan police station, he added.

The mentioned terrorist was aimed at identifying military and security targets in Zahedan namely Salman IRGC base and conducting terrorist operations, he noted.

Earlier, on February 8, a terrorist team which wanted to detonate Zahedan police base was arrested by IRGC forces.

During the operation, two terrorists were arrested and the 5 kg-bomb has been discovered.

