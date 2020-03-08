Official: 2,134 COVID-19 cases recovered

Jahanpour said that 734 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 49 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 1805 people in Tehran, 685 in Qom, 496 in Gilan, 564 in Isfahan, 307 in Alborz, 620 in Mazandaran, 335 in Markazi, 207 in Qazvin, 175 in Semnan, 175 in Golestan, 154 in Razavi Khorasan, 104 in Fars, 144 in Lorestan, 107 in East Azarbaijan, 69 in Khuzestan, 87 in Yazd, 53 in Zanjan, 63 in Kordestan, 50 in Ardebil, 33 in Kermanshah, 41 in Kerman, 60 in Hamedan, 34 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 35 in Hormuzgan, 44 in South Khorasan, 24 in North Khorasan, 21 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 15 in Ilam, 40 in West Azarbaijan, 9 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province and 10 in Bushehr have so far been affected by virus.

