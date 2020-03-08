Millennium Documentary Film Fest to host 6 Iranian films

Sunless Shadows (by Mehrdad Oskouei), The Marriage Project (by Atieh Attarzadeh Firozabad, Hesam Eslami), No Place for Angles (by Sam Kalantari), Asho (by Jafar Najafi), Song Sparrow (by Farzaneh Omidvarnia) and Water Folks (by Azade Bizar Giti) will be screened in international category of the festival.

According to is official website, “the Millennium Festival is intended to be the venue for the screening of high-quality, independent documentary films that talk about our times and encourage viewers to reflect on their relationship to the world.”

“For more than 10 years, the festival's evolution has demonstrated the desire to set up a high-level international event in Brussels, cultural capital city in the heart of Europe.”

“The Millennium Festival highlights films whose themes are linked to the major challenges and objectives of the 21st century, adopted by the United Nations in 2000, and which reflect humanity's dreams and ambitions for a more fair and equitable world.”

