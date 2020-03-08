Iran Air suspends all flights to Europe

Because of limitations set for unknown reasons by Europe on Iran Air flights, all Iranian flights to European destinations, too, have been suspended until further notice.

According to Iran Air, consultations were underway for resuming flights to Europe.

Iran Air flights had earlier been suspended to six regional states for the outbreak of coronavirus.

Iran has been strongly hit with a coronavirus outbreal recently.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 145 in the country.

He went on to say that 5,823 people have been affected by the virus so far.

He noted that 1,669 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish