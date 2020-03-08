Iran to cancel trade activities in Mehran Border for one week

Speaking to IRNA, Roohollah Gholami said the measures will be taken in line with preventing coronavirus outbreak.

He added that all stalls and administrative constructions have also been disinfected.

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 145 in the country.

He went on to say that 5,823 people have been affected by the virus so far.

He pointed out that 1,669 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

