WHO official hails Iran's full commitment to fighting coronavirus

Brennan who is currently visiting Qom added in a meeting with Governor General Bahram Sarmast that the first case of the disease was reported on February 19 and Iran took steps to fight the disease from the very first moments.

WHO has provided Iran with technical assistance and a committee was set up in the UN with the entity as its chair, he said.

Qom province has also made great efforts in fighting the disease which are appreciable, he said.

On Saturday, the head of the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center, Kianoush Jahanpour, reported 21 new deaths from the coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.

He said that 1,669 of confirmed cases have recovered from the illness, including in some provinces where recovery rate has reached 40 percent.

