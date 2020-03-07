Iran criticizes US deceptive claims of fighting coronavirus

Late on Saturday, he posted a clip on his twitter account featuring US statesmen's criticism from their government's performance regarding fighting coronavirus in the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In reference to the film, he reminded that "when you point your finger to accuse a person, you should know that you point the other three fingers to yourself."

Only a government tainted with mismanagement, deceit, and lies can be so shameless to make nonsensical accusations against Iranians who are sacrificing to protect humanity against the highly contagious virus, he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message slammed the US medical terrorism, saying it is aimed at draining Iran's resources.

"@realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it," Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

"The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism," he added.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish