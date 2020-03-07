South Pars Phase 13 final platform installed

Payam Motamed said this is the satellite platform C13, the fourth and final platform of South Pars Phase 13, which was installed on Saturday evening by meeting safety requirements and by utilizing HL5000 installer in the reservoir position of the project.

Motamed said the weight of the mega construction was 2500 tons, noting that the platform had a 98% physical progress after completion of construction operations at SADRA Iran Marine Industrial Company industrial yard, along with the main platform A13 on Sunday and Monday 20 and 21, in February with Push-Pull method carried by FLB124 vessel and shipped to the Persian Gulf and Qatar waters off the Persian Gulf.

