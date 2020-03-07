Mar 7, 2020, 4:59 PM
Iran's short animation awarded in UK

Tehran, March 7, IRNA – Iranian short animation ‘The Dog that was Sick’ directed by Parvin Tajvid received an award at the 2020 Canterbury Anifest in the UK.

The cinematic work depicts the story of a dog that is sick due to eating whatever it can find.

The 12th edition of the event was held from February 29 to March 1, 2020.

