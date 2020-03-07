Iran sets special counter-coronavirus plan to protect chemical war vetereans

Survival of chemical bombings in northwestern Iran are among the groups being more susceptible to the coronavirus., Salaheddin Amiri told IRNA.

As the official said, those who are suffering from breathing problems need more health care than others facing coronavirus.

When the Iraqi war planes targeted city of Sardasht in northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan on June 28, 1987, with chemical weapons, over 100 citizens of the city were martyred and thousands of the people were wounded by deadly chemical attacks.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected tens of thousands of people across the world, while over 3,000 have been killed mostly in China.

About 4,747 people in Iran have coronavius which killed 145 reportedly.

1483**1430

