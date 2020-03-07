“A Journey to Mogadishu” wins prize at Rendez-vous Image

Rendez-vous Image is an annual event promoting photography by creating a forum that allows visitors to meet authors and their work, and that encourages interaction between photographers, audience, and commercial partners.

During three days, RDV•I encourages interaction between photographers and editors (professional and self-editing) in the prestigious location of Palais des Congrès in Strasbourg.

This high-level meeting reflects the major trends currently influencing photographic image production. Every year, with a critical but sympathetic attitude, a professional artistic director chooses the art that will surprise and enchant the visitors.

Faraji is a documentary and war photographer. His book “A Journey to Mogadishu”, which focuses on the effects of two decades of war in Somalia, won the third prize in the 9th edition of Rendez-vous Image.

Describing the book, he said that 2012 was the peak of famine in Somalia, because of lack of a powerful central government and the insecurity caused by the al-Shabab Group, affiliated to al-Qaeda.

The African Union tried to drive the group out of the capital, and he was able to enter Mogadishu with the help of the Red Crescent to take photographs and make a documentary film., he said.

He added that the fact is that we need to search for peace inside our homes; the war in Somalia started when two friends reached power and wanted to become president. The enemy gained the most from the war.

Faraji has also taken pictures from Lebanon, Libya, and Iraq. He published some other photography and made some documentaries.

Yunes Khani was another Iranian photographer that received the Professional Award in the event. His work focused on the earthquake in Kermanshah, western Iran.

Yunes Khani

Shiva Khademi also received the first prize for her twins’ collection in the field of portraits.

Shiva Khademi

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish