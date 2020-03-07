Manchester Festival hosts Iranian Movies

Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival will be held on March 21-29 and will run in two sections of the Iranian Cinema Program this year.

One Night by Aida Ali Modadi, Shwan by Bijan Zarrin, 'Hearing Aid' directed by Hamid Yousefi, Sarvak directed by Jivar Farajzadeh,

'He who was not domesticated' Directed by Saleh Kashefi and 'Azadeh''' by Mir Abbas Khosravnizadeh to be screened on March 24.

Also in the second part of the festival and on the same day, 'Fish Flight Films' by Mohammad Toryourian, 'Anatomy' by Siavash Shahabi, 'Don't Forget Today' by Ahmad Monjami, 'Darkness' by Saeed Jafarian and 'Shahrivar' by Samira Norouz Naseri will be screened.

6125**1416

