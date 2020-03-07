Larijani lauds Iranians’ efforts to overcome coronavirus outbreak

Over the past few weeks, a number of dear Iranians have been affected by coronavirus in Qom, Gilan and Tehran some of whom succumbed to the infection thus making the closing days of the year a bitter time, Larijani said.

He wished immediate recovery for those affected by the virus and prayed for the soul of those who dies to rest in peace.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 80 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour announced that 1,234 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since yesterday that is associated with the more activeness of the country's laboratory system.

Jahanpour added that 124 people have died and 913 people have recovered.

