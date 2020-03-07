Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran turns down US virus aid offer amid ‘vicious’ sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday dismissed a US offer to help Iran fight the coronavirus outbreak, saying that “vicious” American sanctions are depriving the country of medicine.

- Iran’s annual exports of aquatic animals to Russia more than doubled: Official

Iran’s annual exports of aquatic animals to Russia since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019) have witnessed an over 100 percent increase year-on-year, said the secretary general of Iran’s Fisheries Production and Trading Union (IFPTU).

- Iran rejects nuclear inspection based on ‘fabricated’ info

The Islamic Republic has no obligation to grant the UN’s nuclear watchdog access to sites when it deems that requests are based on “fabricated information”, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna said Wednesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran to overcome coronavirus in shortest time

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday U.S. leaders’ offer of aid to Iran to fight a coronavirus epidemic is insincere, adding Washington should lift it sanctions on Tehran if it really wants to help.

- UNICEF urgently needs $64mn for humanitarian aid in Yemen

UNICEF is in urgent need of $64 million to assist the children in need in war-torn Yemen, the fund’s Middle East and North Africa communications chief Juliette Touma says.

- Iranian volleybalers to take on Tunisia at Wagner Memorial Opener

Iran national volleyball team will start the 18th edition of "Hubert Wagner” memorial with a match against Tunisia.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish