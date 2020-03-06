Mar 7, 2020, 12:03 AM
Iran, India cooperating for return of citizens home

Tehran, March 6, IRNA – Following outbreak of coronavirus, Iran and India reiterated cooperation and joint efforts to help return their citizens home.

Iran's Embassy in New Delhi announced that given the emergency situation, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to launch a number of flights to immediately evacuate all aliens left on both sides.

Tehran has also responded positively to its cooperation with India in testing its citizens before leaving Iran. Accordingly, the Iranian Embassy facilitated and accelerated the issuance of visas for six experts from the Medical Research Council and the Indian Ministry of Health to Tehran.

Iranian Embassy added that the first Iranian flight carrying Indians left in the country will leave Tehran for New Delhi on March 7 and fly back home with Iranian nationals.

