Iran, India cooperating for return of citizens home

Iran's Embassy in New Delhi announced that given the emergency situation, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to launch a number of flights to immediately evacuate all aliens left on both sides.

Tehran has also responded positively to its cooperation with India in testing its citizens before leaving Iran. Accordingly, the Iranian Embassy facilitated and accelerated the issuance of visas for six experts from the Medical Research Council and the Indian Ministry of Health to Tehran.

Iranian Embassy added that the first Iranian flight carrying Indians left in the country will leave Tehran for New Delhi on March 7 and fly back home with Iranian nationals.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish