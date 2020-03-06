Official urges considering India's status as cradle of peaceful coexistence of religions

Hamid Shahriari in his message to Narendra Modi late on Friday reiterated that history has it that any type of religious extremism is eventually doomed to failure.

News coming from India has worried a large number of peace-loving people, especially supporters of human rights and Muslims across the world, it said.

Describing India as a cradle housing a civilization forbearing different religions and part of the world in terms of population make-up, he said that it has maintained cultural pluralism for many years and is proud of this community for its peaceful coexistence.

"Although Your Excellency are responsible for the leader of the Hindu Nationalist Party, you now shoulder heavier responsibility as prime minister of such a magnificent country," he said, noting that your party's leadership responsibility may call for slogans and promises in the elections, but your second responsibility is more inclusive and more in line with the Indian Constitution and will call you maintain a voice to preserve national identity with all cultural attributes, including cultural pluralism. It is obvious that Muslims are now part of your prime ministerial responsibility.

Although Hindus account for over 70 percent of your country's population, this should not make the indisputable rights of other religions, including Muslims with 15 percent of the country's total population is consigned into oblivion, Iranian official said in his message.

The right to life, the right to housing and the right to employment are enshrined in the United Nations as among indisputable rights of mankind and emphasized on the protection of human rights, he said.

"It is natural for us to be sensitive to the recent incidents faced by the Muslim population of India, which is about two and a half times the population of our country. We should not see things that undermine your country's advantages as a cradle of peaceful coexistence of religions," Shahriari said.

