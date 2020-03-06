Iran, France FMs discuss coronavirus outbreak on phone

They also shared views on bilateral issues, including consular affairs between the two countries.

Earlier, Zarif in a message said Iran's embassies in foreign countries are doing their best to return those citizens who have been stranded due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We have citizens stranded abroad with flight cancellations due to the #COVID19 pandemic," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

He added: "In Tehran, and at our missions abroad, we are doing our utmost to arrange for their safe return home."

"We urge relevant governments and airlines to assist them in line with @WHO guidelines," he noted.

