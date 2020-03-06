Mahan Airlines cancels flights to Malaysia due to COVID-19 outbreak

In its statement, ‘Mahan Airlines’ said based on Malaysian Health Ministry declaration Iranian passengers’ entrance to Malaysia will be banned until the further notice.

Mahan’s flights to over seven foreign destinations have so far been canceled.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 80 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour announced that 1,234 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since yesterday that is associated with the more activeness of the country's laboratory system.

Jahanpour added that 124 people have died and 913 people have recovered.

