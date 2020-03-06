Iran condemns terrorist attack in western Kabul

In its message, Iran's diplomatic mission condoled with the bereaved families of the victims of the terror attack and wished immediate recovery for those who have been injured.

Iranian mission noted that such accidents cannot realize sinister aims of terrorists to disturb Afghanistan national unity.

The terrorist attack on the ceremony in Afghanistan has so far killed 23 people and injured 33 others.

Chief Executive of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, his deputy Mohammad Mohaghegh and Chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili also attended the event but they were not injured.

Abdul Ali Mazari’s death anniversary was also targeted by armed forces last year and the ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

