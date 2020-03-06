Zarif vows doing utmost for returning Iranians stranded abroad

"We have citizens stranded abroad with flight cancellations due to the #COVID19 pandemic," Zarif tweeted on Friday.



He added: "In Tehran, and at our missions abroad, we are doing our utmost to arrange for their safe return home."



"We urge relevant governments and airlines to assist them in line with @WHO guidelines," he noted.

Earlier, Zarif in a message stressed that Iran is engaged with the World Health Organization (WHO) in fighting coronavirus epidemic, adding that the country is implementing very strict preventive measures in this regard.

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 4,747 people have been affected by the virus so far, from whom 124 have lost their lives.

