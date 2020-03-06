Official calls for resuming Iran-China flights

Hossein Nejad Safari called for resuming flights in order for thousands of Iranian businessmen and passengers to be able to return to their work and to normalize trade ties between two countries.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Mahan Airlines has conducted successful operation in transferring passengers and students who were involved in China, he added.

Mahan Airline then stopped passenger flights and cargo flights are now underway, he noted.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour announced that 1,234 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since yesterday that is associated with the more activeness of the country's laboratory system.

Jahanpour added that 124 people have died and 913 people have recovered

