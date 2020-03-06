Mar 6, 2020, 3:02 PM
Coronavirus death toll hits 124 in Iran, 913 patients recover

Tehran, March 6, IRNA: Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour announced that 1,234 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since yesterday that is associated with the more activeness of the country's laboratory system.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Jahanpour said that there are 1,234 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country, increasing the total number to 4,747.

The vast majority of cases are in Tehran, with 1,413 infected, he said.

Jahanpour went on to say that 124 people have died and 913 people have recovered.

Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman also warned people to stop traveling to touristic cities, including Isfahan, Gilan, Mazandaran and southern provinces of Iran.

