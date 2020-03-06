Rumi's "Masnavi" book translated, published in Georgian

This book was published and published by Sulakauri Publishing with the support of the Cultural Attaché Office of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Center for Translation and Publication of Islamic Studies and Humanities with 2000 editions.

The translator is finishing the translation of the second and third books of Rumi's Masnavi to Georgian soon, which will be published in next Iranian year(starting on March 21) with the support of Iran's Cultural Attaché Office, and is also in the process of translating the fourth book.

Hamid Mostafavi, cultural attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Georgia, announcing the publication of the first book of "Masnavi" in Georgian language, referring to the ancient and rich human values ​​of Persian literary texts created by the geniuses of this field, said that Persian language and literature has an honorable and ancient history and its intellectual and literary representatives have a prominent position among the Georgian elite and Iranian scholars.

Mostafavi stated that Georgian scholars' attention to the Georgian translation of a collection of Persian poems and proverbs from the 12th century to the present confirms this claim.

Mostafavi added that among the collection of Iranian literary works, there are works that are unique in the field of thought and mysticism. Transcendent human teachings are the most pleasing and appealing text in proportion to the subconscious and the conscious of the human mind.

