Palestine Foundation of Pakistan condoles over demise of Sheikholeslam

Sabir Abu Maryam in his statement offered his condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, government and people of Iran, bereaved family and Palestinian movements over the tragic loss.

He said that services of Hossein Sheikholeslam for Iranian nation and oppressed people of Palestine will always be remembered.

He added that Muslim Ummah and resistant front have lost a great leader. He prayed Allah Almighty to grant him highest place in Jannah.

Senior Iranian politician and former ambassador Hossein Sheikholeslam passed away yesterday due to Coronavirus disease.

The late Iranian leader had chaired an international conference in Pakistan to support the cause of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish