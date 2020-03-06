WHO recommending no flight restrictions on Iran: Official

He made the remarks while talking to reporters on Thursday at the sideline of a meeting titled "Corona Disease and Outline of the Preventive and Control Actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran" which was attended by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassadors and Foreign Diplomats in Tehran.

Brennan told reporters about restrictions imposed by some countries on Iran following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, stressing that the international body makes has made no recommendations about imposing of restrictions on flights to and from Iran.

Of course, he said, this is not just for Iran; WHO recommends all countries to apply limits in due time but it currently does not agree with such restrictions to be imposed on Iran, he said.

Though some airlines have done according to their own justifications, but it is necessary for them to report to the World Health Organization on the basis of a treaty on any limitation and the logic behind this, he said, noting that the decision should be evaluated and the WHO endorse such measures.

The WHO Regional Director of Emergency Operations went on to say that this is a new virus and we are trying to contain it. The delegation includes representatives from China and Germany to get acquainted closely with Iran's efforts to contain the virus. We had useful discussions with the Iranian authorities in this regard and shared our experiences in this area that would be useful to both parties.

Brennan added that also about what the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran intends to do in the next few days to curb this disease is a good opportunity to share experiences so that we can defeat this disease in Iran with the measures it is intended to take.

