Zarif: Iran closely engaged with WHO to fight COVID-19

"We're closely engaged w/ @WHO to battle #COVID19 in Iran & ensure proper care for those infected," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.



He added: "Strict preventive measures—including screening of air travelers at departure gates—are being implemented."



"Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together, Iranian top diplomat noted in response to WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean message saying earlier: "2 days into #COVID19 mission to I R #Iran, WHO experts visited designated health facility and impressed by quality of care, infection prevention and control measures, dedication of health staff, and community mobilization efforts to raise public awareness about the disease."

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 3,513 people have been affected by the virus so far, from whom 107 have lost their lives.

Jahanpour said that 591 cases of new infections been detected, adding that since yesterday (Wednesday) 15 infected people have passed away.

He also said that 739 people have recovered from the coronavirus and been discharged from hospitals.

15 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus since yesterday, said Jahanpour.

