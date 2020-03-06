Mar 6, 2020, 8:53 AM
UN supporting Iran in battling coronavirus

UN supporting Iran in battling coronavirus

Tehran, March 5, IRNA -- UN Resident Coordinator in Iran Ugochi Daniels has expressed solidarity with the families of coronavirus victims and said that the United Nations will do what it can to help battle the virus.

According to the UN Office in Iran, she added that as the World Health Organization raised the COVID-19 global risk assessment to a very high level last week, today, over 90,000 people in 58 countries tested positive.

Unfortunately, Iran is one of the countries severely affected and the UN reiterates that all the Iranians should observe all the guidelines recommended by the National Headquarters for Managing Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, WHO representative in Iran Christoph Hamelmann warned about the situation in Iran, saying that UN agencies including WHO are providing Iran with basic medical items technical services.

