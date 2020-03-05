Iran, Hamas agree on single approach to counter 'deal of century'

Hamas high-ranking delegation headed by Haniyeh, which is currently in Russia on the invitation of Russian officials, held talks with Jalali on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides shared views on political developments in Palestine, especially after Trump unveiled deal of century and underlined the necessity for keeping up resistance as the only way to achieve victory and ensuring rights of Palestinians.

Haniyeh appreciated Iran for its supports to the cause of Palestine and urged Jalali to convey his warm greetings to Supreme Leader and Iranian people.

Jalali reaffirmed Iran's support to Palestinian resistance and opposition to deal of century.

