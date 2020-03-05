China to continue sanitary aid to Iran

In a press conference on Thursday, he reiterated that China will spare no effort in this respect.

China is closely following the development of the epidemic in Iran, he said, adding that earlier on, China has provided test kits and other medical supplies and dispatched an expert team to Iran, .

"We will continue to do whatever we can to help them. We also call on the international community to strengthen cooperation with Iran and jointly safeguard global public health security," china-embassy.org quoted his as saying.

"I want to point out that the Iranian government and people are at a crucial phase in their fight against the epidemic. The continued unilateral sanctions on them are only making things worse and also inhuman. We urge the relevant side to immediately lift such sanctions on Iran and stop getting in the way of Iran's and the global efforts against the epidemic," Chinese official said.

The expert team sent by the Red Cross Society of China arrived in Iran on February 29. Since then, they have been working diligently, conducting exchanges and discussions with the Iranian health department and the Red Crescent Society on epidemic control experience, Zhao said

The team is also cooperating with WHO experts. The WHO spoke highly of such cooperation and said that they will remain in close communication with the Chinese team and work out a plan that incorporates China's experience and fits Iran's situation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners which have never failed each other when mutual support and solidarity are needed in times of difficulty.

Going forward, China will continue with its best help to Iran in accordance with their needs. It will step up cooperation and share experience with Iran and all other countries to make due contributions to the global cause of public health, Zhao said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish