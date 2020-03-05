Mar 5, 2020, 3:42 PM
Zarif extends condolences over ex-UN Chief's demise

Tehran, March 5, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message extended his condolences over the passing away of former UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, UN Secretary General from 1982 to 91," Zarif wrote in his twitter.

"As a young diplomat, I came to appreciate his skill—he oversaw the end to many conflicts, including a cease fire in the war Saddam imposed on Iran," he added.

He noted: "My condolences to his family."

Javier Felipe Ricardo Pérez de Cuéllar de la Guerra KCMG was a Peruvian politician and diplomat who served as the fifth Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1, 1982 to December 31, 1991.

