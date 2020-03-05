Zarif extends condolences over ex-UN Chief's demise

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, UN Secretary General from 1982 to 91," Zarif wrote in his twitter.



"As a young diplomat, I came to appreciate his skill—he oversaw the end to many conflicts, including a cease fire in the war Saddam imposed on Iran," he added.



He noted: "My condolences to his family."

Javier Felipe Ricardo Pérez de Cuéllar de la Guerra KCMG was a Peruvian politician and diplomat who served as the fifth Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1, 1982 to December 31, 1991.

