Trade exchanges between Iran, Russia becoming easier

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazem Jalali, and the head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, Vladimir Bolavin, reached an agreement during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador referred to important documents signed between Iran and Russia in the field of customs, including the Memorandum of Understanding on Combating Trafficking and Customs Offenses on the Bahman Trip that he considered as important in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The head of the Russian Federal Customs Service also emphasized the importance of cooperating in the use of digital technologies in the customs field, emphasizing the possibility of using the business circles of the green corridor.

