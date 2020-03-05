Mar 5, 2020, 1:10 PM
Shamkhani decries enemy propaganda over failure of Iranian health system to stem coronavirus

Tehran, March 5, IRNA – Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Thursday decried the enemy propaganda over failure of Iranian health system to stem coronavirus, saying that the enemy embarked on psychological warfare to damage mental health of Iranians.

Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet that the Western-Hebrew-Arab media are unfairly attacking the mental health of Iranians in order to harm their physical health.

He added that they are using “secrecy” and “big lie” to hurt the Iranian people to make them vulnerable against the coronavirus.

The virus has infected 50 countries and killed 3,000 people all over the world.

On Wednesday, the head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office, Kianoush Jahanpour, said that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 92 in Iran out of the total figure of 2,922 people who have been affected by the virus.

Jahanpour said 552 people have recovered from the virus and left the hospitals.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb spread of the epidemic.

He also urged the people not to travel and to cancel all the gathering.

