Iranian film "Orange Days" to go on screen in 14 cities around world

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) is a worldwide organization of 29 member countries. It was created as the outcome of a conference on Asian cinema organized by Cinemaya, the Asian Film Quarterly, in New Delhi in 1990 at the instance and with the support of UNESCO, Paris.

London, Sydney, Edinburgh, Brisbane, Hawaii, Almaty, New Delhi, Kerala, Dhaka, Skopje, Kuala Lumpur, Kochi, Bangalore and Trivandrum are the cities selected to screen the film.

“Orange Days” tells the story of Aban, the only female contractor in the cutthroat and male-dominated orange harvesting industry, who enters a competition to win a large contract. She wins the deal putting her own house at risk by using it as security.

Now, she leads a group of female workers who work for her on a large harvest. Her efforts of staying strong in this patriarch society remain futile while anyone involved in her story including her husband tries to drive her to failure.

The actors are Hedieh Tehrani, Ali Mosaffa, Mehran Ahmadi, Ali-Reza Ostadi, Zhiloa Shahi, Roya Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Leila Farhadpour, Akram Alamdar, Amin Golestaneh, and Siamak Adeeb.

The movie had earlier received award in Zurich Film Festival, São Paulo International Film Festival and International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg.

