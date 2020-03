This year's Agora International Photo Festival was held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Around 7,000 works had been sent to the festival, and after the judgment, 50 were selected to the final stage, including "Aashigh Fattah, which was one of my works."

On March 2, 2020, the International Agora Photo Festival announced that Bahram Bayat's "Aashigh Fattah" won the prize.

